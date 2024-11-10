The New York Sun

FEMA Fires Manager Who Told Relief Workers To Avoid Homes With Trump Campaign Signs

‘This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation,’ the agency says.

AP/Rebecca Blackwell
A tattered American flag flaps outside a home with furniture and household items damaged by Hurricane Helene piled outside along the street awaiting pickup ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida. AP/Rebecca Blackwell
SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Federal Emergency Management Agency worker has been fired after she directed workers helping hurricane survivors not to go to homes with yard signs supporting President Trump, the agency’s leader said in a statement Saturday.

“This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “This was reprehensible.”

The agency did not identify the employee, nor did it say where it happened.

But Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, called it “targeted discrimination” of Florida residents who support Trump, and said it happened in Florida. The Daily Wire, which first reported the incident, said it occured after Hurricane Milton in Lake Placid.

Mr. DeSantis said he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to begin an investigation into the matter.

“The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” Mr. DeSantis said on social media.

“New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired,” he said.

There were no details in FEMA’s statement or Mr. DeSantis’ comments about the time frame or community where the incident occurred. FEMA workers have been in the state helping residents recover from Hurricane Milton, which devastated many Florida communities last month.

Ms. Criswell said she is determined to hold employees accountable. “I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again,” she said.

SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS
