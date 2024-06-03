First Lady Makes Surprise Appearance at Court for Jury Selection in Hunter Biden Firearms Trial

It is the first trial in American history in which the child of a sitting president has been prosecuted.

As Hunter Biden’s gun trial kicks off in Delaware, his sister, Ashley Biden, and mother, First Lady Jill Biden, are sitting in the first row behind him, and his father is offering support from afar, stating that “We are so proud of the man he is today … Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter.”

Hunter Biden will be tried on three gun-related charges for allegedly purchasing a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine. The case was brought forward by special counsel David Weiss, who was appointed by attorney general Merrick Garland.

This is the first trial in American history in which the child of a sitting president has been prosecuted. The trial is expected to last approximately two weeks and will be presided over by United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

President Biden has expressed concern that the public attention surrounding his son’s legal troubles could lead him to relapse. The White House, however, says the President will not pardon Hunter, should he be convicted.

In this morning’s statement ahead of the trial, President Biden wrote, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad … Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us.”

While the trial has a narrow focus on gun-related charges and drug abuse, Hunter Biden has been scrutinized for his business dealings in Ukraine, China, and Romania. Republicans have been trying to connect these ventures with the President to portray the family as corrupt.

The maximum sentence for the most serious charge in the trial, if Hunter is convicted, would be 10 years in prison. He would, however, likely face less serious sentencing given his admission to drug addiction and the absence of prior felonies.