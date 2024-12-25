‘Would Not Recommend’: Google Maps Users Flood Reviews Section With Critique of Politicians

Politicians typically receive job performance reviews at the ballot box every two, four, or six years. However, with Google Maps, tuned-in voters are choosing a different avenue to evaluate their elected representatives, with sometimes scathing synopses.

Reviews on Google Maps are typically intended for users to react to a dining or service experience at commercial establishments. However, the mapping platform gives wide latitude for reviewing any business. If a politician’s staff or a Google Maps user adds an office location, anyone can navigate over to the ratings section to leave a review.

Many reviews left on the digital doorstep of politicians’ offices simply range from one to five stars and offer no comment. Some are legitimate vents about the mechanics of an office, such as trying to get in touch with lawmakers.

“I have called so many times pushed 5 and could not get ahold of anyone THEN I thought maybe if I push 3 I could get ahold of someone but even then I could not get ahold of anyone!” reads one reviewer critiquing Senator Romney’s phone tree.

A one-star review left on one of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s five mapped offices added a personal prick to the phone frustration. “Office doesn’t return phone calls. The most unqualified politicians this country has seen. Low IQ individual using her office to gain personal wealth.” A five-star reviewer at her Bronx office, however, defended the congresswoman. “AOC is a rockstar and is very engaged and helpful in the community. Leaving negative reviews won’t change that.”

The more controversial or high-profile the representative, the more demeaning, and sometimes ad hominem, the comments can become.

A review for the former House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, reads, “Corrupt, would NOT recommend, ugly too.”

A user identified as “Adam” gave Senator Cotton a three-star review, assessing that the senator was “well kempt but ultimately a little too small for my liking so I’ll have to take off a star.”

Yet another user gave Congressman Jim Jordan a one-star review for his famously casual sartorial style. Rick Sabato wrote, “Put a jacket on.”

Others have taken issue with receiving robocalls. One user, identified as Rusty Shackleford, wrote about Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, “Called my phone with an unsolicited automated survey interrupting my dinner. Hope she gets a more fitting job in fast food.”

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, received a one-star review from one user who was peeved that Republicans did not impeach President Biden.

“Comer, you have showed yourself to be a joke. Do your job and IMPEACH,” a user identified as Kevin wrote.

Not all reviews are gripes. A top-ranked, five-star review of Senator Sanders from six years ago called the Vermont Independent a “hero.”

“If every politician was like Bernie Sanders we’d live in one of those futuristic utopias they put on textbook covers, with like flying cars and universal health care and stuff,” reads local guide Aria Benett’s review.

The political reviews are posted even as Google Maps’ rules admonish users to “only post content that is based on your experience or questions about experiences at a specific location.”

“We don’t allow content which contains general, political, or social commentary or personal rants,” the rules state.