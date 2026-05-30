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The New York Sun
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San Francisco, Five Years On, Axes Program That Provided Free Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics

Mayor Daniel Lurie has quietly terminated the $5 million-a-year Managed Alcohol Program amid an overhaul of the city’s approach to homelessness and addiction.

Mayor Daniel Lurie, who shut down his city’s Managed Alcohol Program, speaks during a panel discussion at San Franciso on April 9, 2026.
Mayor Daniel Lurie, who shut down his city’s Managed Alcohol Program, speaks during a panel discussion at San Franciso on April 9, 2026. Big Event Media/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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