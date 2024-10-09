Florida Braces for Catastrophic Impact as Hurricane Milton Bears Down on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Milton remains a Category 5 storm as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast of Florida with the threat of catastrophic damage across the state when it makes landfall as soon as this evening.

State officials have ordered widespread evacuations, ordering millions to leave their home ahead of the storm’s impact. And while Milton is anticipated to weaken to a category 4 hurricane, its size is expected to increase which could a affect a wider swatch of the central part of the state, according to reports from CNN. Winds are expected to extend more than 200 miles from the eye of the storm and could cover the entire width of the Florida peninsula.

A message is seen outside of an apartment in the Davis Islands community of Tampa, Florida, as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, October 8, 2024. AP/Julio Cortez

Coastal communities along the Gulf of Mexico, including the city of Tampa, have become deserted ghost towns as over 1 million people were told to evacuate, the largest order and evacuation in the state since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“I can say this without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during an interview with CNN earlier this week.

As tens of thousands are fleeing for safer areas, the state is already experiencing fuel shortages, with tanks at one in every six gas stations are already tapped, according to CNN.

“This is the 11th hour. If you’re in an evacuation zone, the time to get out is now,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told the news channel on Wednesday morning. “We already saw some flooding out here early this morning. That’s only going to get worse. As this storm wobbles, we don’t know what kind of storm surge (we will see).”

People watch a television screen at a bar showing the local news channel as the community prepares for Hurricane Milton on October 8, 2024. Saul Martinez/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay area, along with Sarasota and Fort Myers could see up to a foot of rain, while the landlocked city of Orlando is poised to see up to 15 inches posing the threat of extreme flooding as Milton lashes through the state. Major tourist attractions in the city, including Disney World have already shuttered and most schools and airports statewide have suspended operations.

The state’s National Guard has deployed 5,000 troops to facilitate a response to the impending storm with an additional 3,000 expected before Milton hits land, according to Fox Weather. The Florida Department of Transportation have opened up shoulder lanes of Interstates 4 and 75 and suspended all tolls to speed up evacuations, according to Fox Weather. Shelters have already opened up across the state and even Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened up its campgrounds for Florida residents seeking refuge from the storm.