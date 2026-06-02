Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Forastera’ Is a Spanish Thriller Whose Themes of Memory and Emotional Displacement Echo Classic Hollywood

In Lucía Aleñar Iglesias’s film, death is endowed with an amplitude that is cinematic in means but closer in tone to literature.

Zoe Stein in 'Forastera.'
Zoe Stein in 'Forastera.' Grasshopper Films
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp