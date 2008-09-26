China Mission To Include First Spacewalk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JIUQUAN, China — China successfully launched a three-man crew into space yesterday, including an astronaut who will make the country’s first spacewalk.

The Shenzhou 7 spacecraft, China’s third manned mission, blasted off atop a Long March 2F rocket shortly at 9:10 p.m. under clear night skies in northwestern China. The spacewalk is expected to take place either on Friday or Saturday.

Underscoring the mission’s weighty political overtones, the Chinese president and Communist Party head, Hu Jintao, was shown live on state television hailing the astronauts at the launch site near the northwestern town of Jiuquan.

“You will definitely accomplish this glorious and sacred mission. The motherland and the people are looking forward to your triumphant return,” Mr. Hu told the three, who were dressed in their flight suits and behind glass to avoid germs.

Mr. Hu congratulated the astronauts and ground following the announcement of a successful launch 23 minutes after liftoff, calling that the “first victory of the Shenzhou 7 mission.”

The launch was carried live on state television in a display of China’s growing confidence in the 16-year manned space program. Shortly before the feed was cut, one of the crew reported in that all were in good condition and had extended the three-module craft’s solar panels.