The New York Sun

Join
National

Computer Glitch Grounds British Flights

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — A computer glitch at Britain’s air traffic control center yesterday led to delays and cancellations across the country, officials said.

NATS, which provides air traffic control services for planes crisscrossing British airspace, said a technical problem hit its Swanwick Air Traffic Control Center in southern England but had been fixed.

“Safety has not been compromised at any stage and we sincerely apologize to those who have been inconvenienced,” the director of NATS’s operational performance, Ian Hall, said in a statement.

NATS En Route PLC said the bug had forced restrictions on takeoffs and landings in southeast England, resulting in delays at other British airports, as well.

British Airways PLC said all airlines at Heathrow, Gatwick and other airports were suffering delays and that some of its flights had been canceled.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use