Computer Glitch Grounds British Flights

LONDON — A computer glitch at Britain’s air traffic control center yesterday led to delays and cancellations across the country, officials said.

NATS, which provides air traffic control services for planes crisscrossing British airspace, said a technical problem hit its Swanwick Air Traffic Control Center in southern England but had been fixed.

“Safety has not been compromised at any stage and we sincerely apologize to those who have been inconvenienced,” the director of NATS’s operational performance, Ian Hall, said in a statement.

NATS En Route PLC said the bug had forced restrictions on takeoffs and landings in southeast England, resulting in delays at other British airports, as well.

British Airways PLC said all airlines at Heathrow, Gatwick and other airports were suffering delays and that some of its flights had been canceled.