Fallen U.S. Soldier Marks Deadliest Toll in Afghanistan

ASSOCIATED PRESS
KABUL, Afghanistan — An insurgent attack on a compound in eastern Afghanistan killed an American soldier, bringing the year’s death toll to 112 and making 2008 the deadliest for American forces in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion.

The NATO-led force said the soldier was killed today in eastern Afghanistan “when insurgents attacked a compound.” It provided no other details. A Western military official said the soldier was American.

Taliban attacks this year have turned more brazen, sophisticated and powerful.

Today’s death brings to 112 the number of troops killed this year, surpassing last year’s record death toll of 111.

Some 33,000 American troops are stationed in Afghanistan, the highest level since 2001.

