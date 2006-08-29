Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Turkish Resort Explosion Kills Three, Injures 18

ANKARA, Turkey — An explosion yesterday in the Mediterranean city of Antalya killed three people and injured 18 others in the second blast in a Turkish resort area in as many days, private NTV television said. A hard-line Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for the Sunday night bomb attack that injured 21 people, including 10 British tourists, in Marmaris. The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons, which has links to Turkey’s main Kurdish guerrilla group, the Kurdistan Workers Party, warned on its Web site that “Turkey is not a safe country, tourists should not come to Turkey.”

— Associated Press

Shiite Militiamen Battle Iraqi Forces; 40 Dead

DIWANIYAH, Iraq — Shiite militiamen battled Iraqi forces for 12 hours yesterday, leaving at least 40 people dead and underlining the government’s difficulties as it tries to rein in the sectarian forces of an anti-American cleric. The fighting in this southern city dominated a bloody day that saw at least 20 other people killed in Baghdad, including 16 in a suicide bombing targeting the Interior Ministry complex. The U.S. military announced that nine American soldiers were killed over the weekend in and around Baghdad, eight by roadside bombs and one by gunfire. Diwaniyah, 80 miles south of Baghdad, is a Shiite-dominated city where the influence of firebrand cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s Mahdi Army has been gradually increasing.

— Associated Press

Olmert Rejects State Inquiry Into War

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Olmert yesterday rejected a state inquiry into the government’s handling of the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite widespread calls for a broad, independent investigation. Instead, he authorized a less-powerful probe to be headed by a former head of the Mossad spy agency. A state inquiry would have the authority to dismiss top officials.

— Associated Press

Ahmadinejad: Holocaust Is an ‘Excuse’ To Shame Germans

TEHRAN, Iran — President Ahmadinejad told Chancellor Merkel of Germany that the Nazi Holocaust may be an “excuse” by the nations that won World War II to keep Germans “ashamed.” “Is it not a reasonable possibility that certain victorious countries in the war aimed to make up an excuse on the basis of which they could keep the defeated people constantly ashamed,” and to block Germany’s “progress and strength?” he wrote in a letter to Mrs. Merkel cited yesterday by the state-run Mehr news agency. The letter was delivered July 20 to Germany’s embassy in Tehran and hadn’t been made public previously.

— Bloomberg News

Freed Austrian Teenager Defends Her Captor

VIENNA, Austria — An Austrian teenager who spent eight years in a dingy underground cell until her dramatic escape defended her captor yesterday as “part of my life” and insisted she didn’t miss anything during her long ordeal. In remarks read to reporters by a psychologist, 18-year-old Natascha Kampusch said she understood the “extreme curiosity” about what she endured and how she is faring since she bolted to freedom last Wednesday, but she pleaded with journalists: “Please leave me alone for a while.” “Everyone wants to ask intimate questions, [but] they don’t concern anyone,” she said. “I feel good where I’m at now.”

— Associated Press

Mexico Court Rejects Claims of Election Fraud

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s federal election court rejected claims of fraud in the July 2 presidential election, putting the governing party candidate, Felipe Calderon, one ruling away from being certified the winner. The court’s seven justices yesterday decided to proceed to the final step of validating the election, declaring that they would not consider allegations of ballot stuffing and vote buying made byAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador. A final ruling on the validity of the vote must be made before September 6.

— Bloomberg News

Pakistani Police Arrest 500 After Protests

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police arrested about 500 people in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, after protests triggered by the killing of tribal chief Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti. The provincial government imposed a curfew in Quetta after university students and supporters of Bugti torched several cars and damaged government buildings, the inspector general of police, Mohammad Yacoob, said.

— Bloomberg News