Putin To Host Iranian President for Talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Putin will host his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, for talks in Moscow next week as Russia tries to help salvage a nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran, state television channel Rossiya-1 reported on Sunday.

Rossiya-1 did not disclose when precisely the meeting between the two leaders would take place, nor the issues they would discuss.

Russia is taking part in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers — America, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, and the European Union — that lifted some sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

President Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018. Iran later breached many of the deal’s nuclear restrictions and kept pushing beyond them.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Friday that progress had been made in the talks to revive the deal.

Image: President Putin delivers a speech in Moscow, January 12, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Vitvitsky/Pool via Reuters