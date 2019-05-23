Will Trump Summit With Nigel Farage?

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

How do you say “carpe diem” with a pint in one hand and a cigarette in the other? No one doubts that Nigel Farage and his Brexit party have seized the day. As Britons cast ballots for a European parliament they voted in the 2016 referendum to leave, Mr. Farage and his cohorts brilliantly capture the public’s mood: British independence delayed but not defeated.

The latest polling indicates that the Brexit party will seize the largest share of Britain’s MEPs. YouGov reports that the Brexit party, active for a mere six weeks, stands at 37%. Labor is a distant 13%, while Conservatives languish dismally at 7%.

Breaking down those numbers, Breitbart London, which has done a terrific job on this story, shows that of electors who voted Conservative in the 2017 general election, 65% are now supporting Farage’s Brexit party (only 16% remain loyal to the Tories).

As for the next national election — by law, to be held no later than May 2022 — the Brexit party’s prospects are prompting the mainstream to take notice. YouGov polling shows both Conservatives and Labor with 25% support, with a “virtual” Brexit group (no Westminster designation yet exists) at 18%.

With these numbers, it is easy to see why Crispin Blunt and other Brexiteer Tories see future collaboration with Nigel Farage as essential to delivering Brexit. Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg agrees. He is keen on forming a coalition in aid of independence. In the long-term, Mr. Rees-Mogg wants to reinvigorate conservative principles.

British sovereignty, limited government, fiscal prudence, and personal responsibility — all, incidentally, are comprised in the core of the Brexit promise.

Meanwhile, with Mr. Farage and the Brexit party commanding the headlines, other political “breaking” developments are no more than endnotes to the main event.

News that Brexit discussions between Prime Minister Theresa May and Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn broke down, came as no surprise. These talks, suspected as nothing more than a government stalling tactic, had never much credence nor chance of success.

That Mrs. May was willing to consider a deal with Labor at all — Mr. Corbyn wants to remain within the customs union, with its crony capitalism and union safeguards — and cross “inviolable” Brexit red lines, is but another demonstration of her ill-regard for British independence and broken solidarity with the Conservative party.

Only former prime minister Tony Blair can be considered more irrelevant by a hard-headed British public. He issued a flailing appeal, that “Nigel Farage and his allies on the far right of the Conservative party cannot claim they speak for Britain.” Polls put paid to Mr. Blair’s political currency.

Even Boris Johnson’s admission that he will stand for the Conservative leadership when that office becomes vacant met with little public fanfare (his very name is booed at Brexit party rallies). This is because he is haunted by his back-handed backing for Mrs. May’s Withdrawal Agreement. While support in the party membership remains constant, there must be fears that the public’s enthusiasm for a Johnson ministry has peaked.

Enter President Trump. He is due in Britain for a state visit in early June. Whom will the American president most want to meet? Queen Elizabeth as head of state, for whom Mr. Trump reckons is huuuge, certainly. The prime minister, whoever that happens to be, naturally.

Yet there can be no doubt that President Trump will confer with his friend Nigel Farage, widely known as the “British Trump.” Much to the annoyance of Mrs. May and her officials, Mr. Trump wants Mr. Farage to attend the state banquet to be held in his honor.

Messrs. Johnson and Rees-Mogg are likewise admirers of President Trump’s agenda for economic growth. Mr. Rees-Mogg says “Donald Trump does conservative things.” June’s visit is an ideal opportunity for meaningful progress toward a significant Anglo-American bilateral trade deal.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Even if Mr. Farage sweeps the European elections today — and let us remember the vote isn’t in yet — the Brexit party still lacks members at Westminster. As a prospective national party, its only objective is achieving Brexit. Not a bad beginning, many will agree, but only the basis of a plan for governing Britain.

So don’t count the Tories out yet. Mr. Johnson, despite missteps, is still the likely favorite to replace Theresa May. Brexiteers, like Mr. Rees-Mogg, stand behind him.

“We are facing the wipeout of the Conservative party,” he admits; Johnson is “really charismatic” and “deeply believes in Brexit.” For Mr. Rees-Mogg, “it has to be Boris.”

BoJo’s main obstacle are Conservative colleagues who must rally behind his leadership. Tory Europhiles in Parliament already promise to bring down a Johnson ministry, plunging the country into an early general election.

Mr. Johnson’s Tories and Mr. Farage’s Brexiteeers need each other, and the country needs their combined efforts to exit the European Union and achieve independence.

Now is not the time to consider the difficulties ahead. As Britons vote in their hoped-for-last European election — the “second referendum” in all but name — Brexit is guaranteed to be the certain winner. Let this be the next step to greater victories for freedom to come.