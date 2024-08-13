The New York Sun

Join
Justice

Former Kansas Police Chief Charged In Controversial Raid on Local Paper, Home of Publisher

The 2023 raid sparked concerns about press freedom.

AP/John Hanna
A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. AP/John Hanna
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

A former Kansas police is being charged with one count of interference in the judicial process for the 2023 raid that sparked concerns about press freedom.

Marion Police Department’s former chief, Gideon Cody, is being charged as prosecutors alleged he convinced a witness to withhold evidence. 

Mr. Cody was involved in the controversial raid of the Marion County Record’s office on Aug. 11, 2023. Law enforcement also searched the home of the paper’s publisher and co-owner, Eric Meyer.

During the raid, Mr. Meyer’s 98-year-old was at home. She died a day after the raid, and the paper’s publisher attributed her death to stress from the search. 

Image from Marion, Kansas, Police Department body camera video shows former Marion Police Chief, Gideon Cody, during his department’s raid of the Marion County Record newspaper on Aug. 11, 2023. McDonald Tinker/AP

The raid stemmed from allegations a reporter for the Record committed identity theft. It came after restaurant owner Kari Newell claimed the paper illegally released details about a previous DUI conviction as it questioned if that would block a restaurant from obtaining a liquor license. 

The paper insisted it obtained the records legally by searching the state Revenue Department’s database. 

Marion County Attorney, Joel Ensey, later determined “insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized.”

Ensey ordered law enforcement to return any items seized during the raid. 

Mr. Cody resigned weeks after the raid which drew national attention to Marion over concerns about press freedom. 

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use