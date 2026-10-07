New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Colonel Andrew Sergent will organize the first military firing squad execution since World War II.
The man found responsible for the deadliest terror attack on a U.S. military base, Nidal Hasan, will be executed by firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood, the scene of his 2009 crime that killed 13 unarmed soldiers and injured 32 more. It will be the first time the firing squad has been employed by the military since World War II.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The man found responsible for the deadliest terror attack on a U.S. military base, Nidal Hasan, will be executed by firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood, the scene of his 2009 crime that killed 13 unarmed soldiers and injured 32 more. It will be the first time the firing squad has been employed by the military since World War II.
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