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The New York Sun
Politics

Four Key Races To Watch in California’s June Open Primary

The race for governor is receiving the most attention, though a host of down-ballot races and congressional contests will also have serious implications for the state’s future.

Rep. Ken Calvert, battling another incumbent House Republican in an open primary on June 2, speaks at a "Barbeque, Beer, and Ballots" event organized by Reform California on May 9, 2026, at Corona, Calif.
Rep. Ken Calvert, battling another incumbent House Republican in an open primary on June 2, speaks at a "Barbeque, Beer, and Ballots" event organized by Reform California on May 9, 2026, at Corona, Calif. AP Photo/Caroline Brehman
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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