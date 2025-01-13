Four Out of Five ‘Federal Government Managers’ Who Voted for Harris Plan To Resist Trump 2.0

Just one percent of federal government managers who voted for Vice President Harris say they are ‘somewhat’ willing to support the next president.

Americans appear to be undergoing a “vibe switch,” with polls showing President-elect Trump receiving his highest favorability ratings ever. However, the people who will be tasked with implementing his agenda do not appear to be on board with the switch, according to a new survey of federal employees.

The new report from the Napolitan Institute, titled “The Resistance,” examined differing opinions about Trump among voters, “members of the Elite One Percent,” and federal government managers. The report defines federal managers as federal government employees who live in the National Capitol Region and make more than $75,000 a year.

Forty-four percent of federal government managers said they plan to support Trump, and 42 percent said they plan to oppose. However, the numbers are significantly different among federal government managers who voted for Vice President Harris.

Fifty-two percent of federal government managers said they voted for Ms. Harris, and just one percent in that group said they are willing to “somewhat support the new administration.”

“Fully 80% are committed to resisting the team elected by the American people. Along with other data discussed later, this suggests that the Trump Administration can expect to encounter substantial efforts by government leaders to block the president’s initiatives,” the report says.

To provide a better example of the “scale” of “that conflict and resistance,” the Napolitan Institute also asked if federal employees would follow a legal order issued by Trump. Just 17 percent of Harris voters said they would follow a legal order from Trump if they thought it was bad policy, and 64 percent said they would ignore it and “do what they thought was best.”

While the report found a significant desire to resist Trump in the federal government, it found that 56 percent of voters nationwide say their “political efforts will primarily be intended to support the Trump administration,” and 29 percent said they will focus on “resisting the incoming administration.” Some 48 percent of individuals who earn more than $150,000 annually said they plan to support Trump, and 39 percent said they plan to resist.

The founder of the Napolitan Institute, Scott Rasmussen, said, “The American people made their choice in November, and now it is the responsibility of those who work for the federal government to represent the people whose consent is required for their work.”