Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Democratic state representative has consistently held a polling lead throughout the summer.
Published:
Updated:
Hopes of Texas turning blue this year are likely growing now that a new poll from Fox, one of the highest-rated pollsters in the country, has Democratic state representative James Talarico up seven points over GOP state attorney general Ken Paxton in the 2026 Senate race among registered voters. Mr. Talarico leads by a much narrower margin — two points — among likely voters.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Hopes of Texas turning blue this year are likely growing now that a new poll from Fox, one of the highest-rated pollsters in the country, has Democratic state representative James Talarico up seven points over GOP state attorney general Ken Paxton in the 2026 Senate race among registered voters. Mr. Talarico leads by a much narrower margin — two points — among likely voters.
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