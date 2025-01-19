Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Passes First Hurdle as Three Israeli Hostages Return Home

The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire should see a total of 33 hostages returned and hundreds of Palestinian terrorists released.

The first three hostages released from Gaza have arrived in Israel, the military announced Sunday, hours after the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold. Their mothers were waiting to meet them.

Footage showed the three women walking to Red Cross vehicles in Gaza City, surrounded by an unruly crowd and Hamas terrorists in full military regalia. No further glimpses of the three women were immediately expected as they were taken for medical assessment. “They appear to be in good health,” President Biden said in brief remarks Sunday morning.

In Tel Aviv, thousands of people who gathered to watch the news on large screens erupted in applause. For months, many had gathered in the square to demand a ceasefire deal. Relatives of the women jumped, clapped and wept. “An entire nation embraces you,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were released. Ms. Gonen was abducted from the Nova music festival, while the others were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Ms. Damari is an Israeli-British dual citizen and Steinbrecher has Israeli and Romanian citizenship.

The ceasefire ushers in an initial six weeks of calm and raises hopes for the release of nearly 100 remaining hostages. A last-minute delay by Hamas put off the truce’s start by nearly three hours, but the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing later said it is committed to the ceasefire.

Next up was the release of 90 Palestinian terrorists later Sunday. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, families and friends gathered excitedly as cars honked and people waved the Palestinian flag.

The truce, which started at 11:15 a.m. local time, is the first step toward ultimately ending the conflict and returning the hostages still being held.

Israel’s hard-line national security minister, meanwhile, said his Jewish Power faction was quitting the government in protest over the ceasefire. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s departure weakens Mr. Netanyahu’s coalition but will not affect the truce.

In a separate development, Israel announced it had recovered the body of Oron Shaul, a soldier killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, in a special operation in Gaza. The bodies of Shaul and another soldier, Hadar Goldin, had remained after the 2014 war.

The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire should see 33 hostages gradually returned and hundreds of Palestinian terrorists. The next release of hostages is expected on Saturday.

Sunday marks just the second ceasefire in the war, longer and more consequential than a weeklong pause in November 2023, with the potential to end the fighting for good. Negotiations on the ceasefire’s far more difficult second phase should begin in just over two weeks. Major questions remain, including whether the war will resume after the first phase.

In Israel, people remained divided over the agreement. Asher Pizem, 35, from the city of Sderot, said the deal had merely postponed the next confrontation with Hamas. He also criticized Israel for allowing aid into Gaza, saying it would contribute to the militant group’s revival.

“They will take the time and attack again,” he said while viewing Gaza’s smoldering ruins from a small hill in southern Israel with other Israelis gathered there.