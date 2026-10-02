Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Leftist Mélenchon welcomes the ‘great replacement’ of the older generations by the new.
France is burning — literally. And its schools are on the front line. In under four days, at least several dozen high schools, from north to south and east to west, have been hit by arson.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
France is burning — literally. And its schools are on the front line. In under four days, at least several dozen high schools, from north to south and east to west, have been hit by arson.
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