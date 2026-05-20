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The New York Sun
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Frieze Shines a Light on New York’s Artistic History

The work of late artists Alice Neel and Bettina, as well as contemporary sculptors like Alix Vernet, showed the convergence of private and public in the Big Apple.

'Linus and Ava Helen Pauling,' by Alice Neel, 1969. Detail.
'Linus and Ava Helen Pauling,' by Alice Neel, 1969. Detail. Victoria Miro Gallery
SOPHIE HOWE

SOPHIE HOWE

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