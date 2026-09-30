Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Since the fall of communism in 1991, Russia’s bear population has more than doubled, as Russia’s rural population is aging and shrinking.
Published:
Updated:
After a northern hemisphere summer of droughts and wildfires, bears in America, Japan and Russia clash increasingly with humans. As the gorging season begins before winter hibernation, bears in Russia have killed people camping, logging, mushroom foraging, and berry picking.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
After a northern hemisphere summer of droughts and wildfires, bears in America, Japan and Russia clash increasingly with humans. As the gorging season begins before winter hibernation, bears in Russia have killed people camping, logging, mushroom foraging, and berry picking.
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