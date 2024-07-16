From Snakeskin Bikini to Standing Ovation at the RNC: Amber Rose Rises and Shines

With a nod to the well-being of American families under President Trump, pop culture meets politics in an unlikely mash-up.

For us lovers of pop culture, the only thing more shocking than the sight of postmodern and often misunderstood pin-up Amber Rose speaking at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin last night was just how remarkably well she spoke. Many people watching at home may have wondered though: who is that?

Known by some as a video vixen but self-described as a model and entrepreneur, the telegenic Ms. Rose owes her early fame to an appearance in a 2008 music video that featured a fellow named Kanye West. She also dated Mr. West for a couple of years before the controversial rapper struck up a romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian — the more recognizable pop culture icon by far, but one who favors the company of power progressives like Anna Wintour and Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday night at Milwaukee, by contrast, Ms. Rose made it clear where her political allegiances lay: with President Trump. To a cheering crowd she said, “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States.”

She also said, to audible audience satisfaction, “I’m no politician and I don’t want to be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump.” She added that “I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist” but then, saying that she took the time to meet with many of his supporters, she “realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love.”

Cameras pivoted briefly to a smiling Mr. Trump and a seemingly dumbfounded Tucker Carlson as Ms. Rose averred, “These are my people. This is where I belong.” Like J.D. Vance, Mr. Trump’s surprise pick for running mate, the 39-year-old Ms. Rose has sometimes been a critic of the former commander-in-chief in the past.

Not anymore. “The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier and stronger,” she said.

Ms. Roses’s ringing endorsement of the Mr. Trump was perhaps the next logical step following an Instagram post on July 3 in which she posed in a white bikini and wore a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap. Prior to that, in May, she was pictured in a black evening gown alongside former First Lady Melania Trump and former president Trump at a formal event.

Ms. Rose has more than 24 million followers on Instagram. This correspondent has been tracking the model’s rise since 2015, when she sported a snakeskin bikini at Trinidad’s Carnival (move your cursor to 5:41). If getting ahead in the entertainment industry or politics (or both) takes some temerity, Ms. Rose has it in spades.

Some press outlets are already evoking Amber Rose’s so-called journey to Trump, but what is more remarkable is her trajectory from object of pop culture fascination to budding political spokeswoman. Her newfound conviction was well-served by crisp diction and riveting poise, making for a highly kinetic communication win for the Trump 2024 campaign.

While there is some risk of overestimating thi convergence of