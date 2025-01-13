Garbage Truck Trump Rode During Presidential Campaign Will Appear in Inaugural Parade

A source at the company said the truck will travel to the nation’s capital for the event.

The famous garbage truck that President Trump rode in Wisconsin to highlight derogatory comments made by President Biden about Trump supporters will travel to the nation’s capital next week to appear in the inaugural parade, an employee for the company confirms to the New York Sun.

Trump boarded the garbage truck last October in the days before the presidential election after Mr. Biden said on a Zoom call that Trump supporters were “garbage,” leading many Republicans to dress up in garbage bags and reflective vests for Halloween the following day.

The company that owns the famous truck, Loadmaster, is based in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. When reached by phone for confirmation, an employee said that the truck will, in fact, ride along the parade route alongside Vice President-elect Vance’s home town marching band, military officials, and other groups.

The planned presence of the truck was first reported by the Midwesterner.