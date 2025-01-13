The New York Sun

Garbage Truck Trump Rode During Presidential Campaign Will Appear in Inaugural Parade

A source at the company said the truck will travel to the nation’s capital for the event.

AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
President Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck on October 30, 2024, at Green Bay, Wisconsin. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
The famous garbage truck that President Trump rode in Wisconsin to highlight derogatory comments made by President Biden about Trump supporters will travel to the nation’s capital next week to appear in the inaugural parade, an employee for the company confirms to the New York Sun. 

Trump boarded the garbage truck last October in the days before the presidential election after Mr. Biden said on a Zoom call that Trump supporters were “garbage,” leading many Republicans to dress up in garbage bags and reflective vests for Halloween the following day. 

The company that owns the famous truck, Loadmaster, is based in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. When reached by phone for confirmation, an employee said that the truck will, in fact, ride along the parade route alongside Vice President-elect Vance’s home town marching band, military officials, and other groups. 

The planned presence of the truck was first reported by the Midwesterner.

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

