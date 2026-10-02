Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Voters’ shifting attitudes about the economy are the result of deceptive political ads, not reality.
Published:
Updated:
With the midterm elections nearing, Democrats are surging ahead in the polls, offering rhetoric about a “failed Republican economy.” Yet the facts show that the first two years of Republican control have produced impressive economic gains, especially for minorities, women and workers on the bottom rungs of the economic ladder.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With the midterm elections nearing, Democrats are surging ahead in the polls, offering rhetoric about a “failed Republican economy.” Yet the facts show that the first two years of Republican control have produced impressive economic gains, especially for minorities, women and workers on the bottom rungs of the economic ladder.
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