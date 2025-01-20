The New York Sun

General Milley’s Portrait Removed From Pentagon Hallway Just Hours After Trump Is Sworn In

The former joint chiefs chairman received a pre-emptive pardon from Biden on Monday, just hours before he left office.

AP/Patrick Semansky
In this June 1, 2020 photo, President Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church at Washington. Walking behind Mr. Trump from left are, Attorney General Barr, Secretary of Defense Esper and General Milley. AP/Patrick Semansky
A former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, General Mark Milley, has had his official portrait removed from a hallway in the Pentagon where paintings of past Joint Chiefs chairmen are kept — marking a swift and vengeful return of President Trump on Day One. 

General Milley was elevated to his post as America’s top uniformed military official by Mr. Trump during his first term, though the thirty-plus-year Army commander became a fierce critic of the 45th and 47th president once he left office. In his farewell address at the Pentagon in 2023, General Milley referred to Mr. Trump as a “wannabe dictator” without explicitly using his name. 

The general’s photo was unveiled at the Pentagon just days ago, and featured in it a map of Ukraine and a copy of the U.S. Constitution. The removal of General Milley’s portrait was first reported by CNN. 

The former chairman was granted a pardon by Biden early Monday morning, along with other rivals of Mr. Trump like the members of the January 6 Select Committee, which includes Congressman Bennie Thompson and Congresswoman Liz Cheney. 

General Milley said in a statement to CNN on Monday that he was thankful Mr. Biden granted him the pre-emptive pardon, which covers all actions between January 1, 2014, and January 20, 2025. He says he can now rest easy knowing he will not have to spend time or money defending himself from what he alleged were baseless accusations by the new president. 

“After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our Nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights,” the general said. “I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety.”

MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

