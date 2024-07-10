George Clooney Calls For Biden To Quit Race, Says ‘Every Single’ Elected Official He’s Spoken With Agrees

The statement comes just a few weeks after the acclaimed Hollywood actor hosted a star-studded fundraiser for Mr. Biden’s reelection campaign.

High-profile Hollywood Democrat George Clooney is calling on President Biden to bow out of the presidential race, saying that “this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor” he’s spoken with about it.

The acclaimed American actor asks Mr. Biden to “save” democracy by quitting, he writes in an guest essay published in the New York Times on Wednesday morning titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

“This is about age. Nothing more,” Mr. Clooney writes, urging Democratic party leaders to “stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw” during last month’s debate.

Mr. Clooney’s announcement comes just a few weeks after he hosted a star-studded event to raise money for Mr. Biden’s campaign at the end of June.

Though he writes that “the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser,” was not the “same” Biden of 2010, or even the same Biden of 2020.

The fundraiser, led by Mr. Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel, succeeded in raising $30 million, breaking previous Democratic fundraising records, his campaign reported.

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” Mr. Clooney writes plainly, adding that the Democrats will likely lose the Senate and the House as well.

It’s an opinion, he claims, that is “the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

While he warns that the replacement process will likely “be messy,” he suggests that it may also “enliven our party and wake up voters who, long before the June debate, had already checked out.”

He echoes the sentiment of some 74 percent of voters who view Mr. Biden as too old for the job, and 50 percent who believe that “age is such a problem that he is not capable of handling the job of president.”

Mr. Clooney seemingly pitches Governor Moore, Vice President Harris, Governor Whitmer, Governor Newsom, Governor Beshear, and Governor J.B. Pritzker as potential candidates, adding “let’s hear” from them and others.

Fellow American actor Rob Reiner chimed in on X, sharing Mr. Clooney’s piece and adding, “We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.”

Mr. Reiner broke his silence on his concerns over Mr. Biden’s on the social media platform a few days ago.

Mr. Clooney’s piece was published mere hours after former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refrained from outright endorsing Mr. Biden as the Democratic nominee.

He also joins the cohort of other Hollywood Democrats who have called for Mr. Biden to recuse himself from the race, including John Cusack, Reed Hastings, Michael Moore, Stephen King, and others.