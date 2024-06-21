Germany Pushes Controversial Plan to Outsource Asylum Processing

Conservatives and progressives are divided on whether to proceed with this policy.

The German federal government will present a new resolution to forge international partnerships to streamline asylum processing.

This will be Germany’s latest effort to tighten immigration controls and bolster national security, despite facing opposition over human rights concerns.

Chancellor Scholz met with regional leaders from Eastern Germany in Wittenberg this week to discuss border control and migration, emphasizing his desire to “establish migration partnerships” with other nations to better manage irregular migration.

The proposed resolution will enlist the help of other countries to help process asylum requests or place refugees outside of the destination country and country of origin.

Germany currently has the highest rate of international migrants in the world, only behind America, according to a report from MPI.

Britain and Rwanda already have this kind of agreement, where asylum seekers may be transferred to Rwanda as their cases are processed in Britain. Italy and Albania also have a similar agreement.

The Christian Democratic Union has proposed that asylum applications only be processed in third countries, which sparked debate in the European Commission before the European Parliament elections earlier this month, the Euobserver reported.

“They are putting pressure on the government to be much bolder in exploring such partnerships,” Head of Migration and Mobility at the European Center for Development Policy Management, Anna Knoll, told the Sun.

“However, within the government and other parties, such as the social democrats and green party, there is a lot more hesitancy when it comes to outsourcing asylum processes,” she added.

Violent incidents involving irregular migrants have occurred frequently over the past year, prompting many European conservatives to advocate for tighter immigration policy in a bid for public safety.

“The patterns are unfortunately repeating themselves,” deputy chair of the Christian Democratic Union, Jens Spahn, said last week after a stabbing involving a migrant.

“Once again we have someone who should never have been let into this country, or should not have been allowed to stay, carrying out a serious and violent crime,” he added. “Irregular migration from violent countries has just made our country more violent.”

Interior Minister of Thuringia Georg Meier told the German radio that national security is “more important than protecting the interests of extremists.”

However, many European progressives have questioned the ethics of an external asylum system, with human rights violations often cited as a reason why it should not be implemented.

The German Institute for International and Security Affairs reported earlier this year that Britain’s process of transferring asylum seekers to Rwanda faced legal challenges under the European Convention of Human Rights.

Because of this, the British government directed civil servants and national courts to label Rwanda as a safe country to prevent applications to the European Court of Human Rights from proceeding.

Head of the Migration Program at the German Council of Foreign Relations Victoria Rietig said that while the externalization process is legal, it is often inefficient.

All known models of such externalization “entail high financial and geopolitical costs and often relatively little benefit,” The German Council on Foreign Relations reported.

“In particular, the political promise that outsourcing asylum procedures could have a significant deterrent effect is unlikely,” they added.