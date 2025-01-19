Giorgia Meloni of Italy Emerges as a Persona Grata at the Inaugural in Washington

The Italian leader has the potential to serve as a key European ally in the quest for peace in Europe and the Middle East.

Giorgia Meloni is coming to Washington. The President of Italy’s Council of Ministers, who will be in attendance as President-elect Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of America, is most decidedly a persona grata.

Signora Meloni plans on forging a sinewy partnership with the leader of the free world. Her presence marks the first time an Italian premier has been invited to this ceremony. Her spirited defense of Trump’s so-called “Donroe Doctrine” is one reason why.

In light of the People’s Republic of China’s covetous eye on Greenland and the Panama Canal, Signora Meloni volunteered that POTUS 47’s assertion is but “an energetic way of saying that the USA will not idly stand by in the face of possible initiatives of other big players.”

Yet all the commentariat cared about was depicting Trump’s guest list as a cabal of uber-rightist fanatics. U.S. News and World Report moaned that: “Meloni will be joined by (Éric) Zemmour, an ultranationalist, xenophobic polemicist who has convictions for hate speech and is an exponent of the far-right ‘great replacement’ theory.”

In truth, the guest list is Nixonian in its diplomatic outreach. Along with extending invitations to Argentina’s libertarian president, Javier Milei, and Hungary’s right-wing prime minister, Victor Orban, President-elect Trump requested the presence of President Xi — Red China’s card-carrying Communist leader.

The overture to Ms. Meloni signaled a strengthening of the ties between the Arsenal of Democracy and the Magic Boot. Long before she took the reins of power at Palazzo Chigi, Signora Meloni had established a strong bond with the President-elect.

Today, this fellowship has “an added value, not only for Italy but for Europe as a whole,’’ said Signora Meloni. According to Franco Pavoncello, president of Rome’s John Cabot University: “It’s clear that if Trump is looking for a person to call in Europe when in need, Meloni is the one.”

Both Germany’s Olaf Scholz and France’s Emmanuel Macron are politically impotent. Indeed, as Mr. Pavoncello exclaims, “Around her in Europe, it’s a desert.” Among the arid Continent’s contingent of non-starters is the United Kingdom’s flailing prime minister, Keir Starmer.

The EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, who did not receive an invitation to the inaugural, is hardly a kindred spirit. Given Ms. Meloni’s domestic achievements in lowering Italy’s unemployment rate, pioneering labor market reforms and decreasing Italy’s bond spread, she can make Europe’s desert bloom.

No one appreciates Ms. Meloni’s global achievements more than Trump, who envisions a dynamic allied relationship with the premier. Witness Ms. Meloni’s recent triumph at the Sustainability Week Summit at Abu Dhabi wherein she delivered the keynote address and inked a trilateral agreement on renewable energy with the United Arab Emirates and Albania.

According to Decode39, this accord “focuses on installing wind, solar, and hybrid energy plants in Albania, with a significant portion of electricity to be transmitted to Italy.”

What’s more, Ms. Meloni asserted that “If we want to make energy transition concrete and sustainable, we must ensure it is complemented with adequate infrastructures.”

By making Italy a hub for energy flows between Europe and Africa, she insulates the Seed of Aeneas from any sort of external oil shocks while achieving energy independence. Such geopolitical moxie is emblematic of the bold deal-making breakthroughs favored by Trump.

In addition to securing an energy accord with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of the UAE, Signora Meloni will soon journey to Riyadh to confer with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Among the topics of discussion will be the expanded role that Italy is expected to play in stabilizing the Middle East. Currently, Italy is the only Group of Seven power with an ambassador in Syria.

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajana, announced in his recent visit to Damascus that Rome will play a pivotal role in rebuilding that shattered land. Given such developments — and Rome’s preeminence in the Mediterranean — Trump could enlist Ms. Meloni in his bid to expand the Abraham Accords.

Though some in the legacy press view Ms. Meloni as less of a Trump whisperer and more of a Trump Trojan Horse, they fail to grasp that Giorgia is Trump’s indispensable ally in the quest for world peace.