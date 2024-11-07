Giuliani Decries ‘Political Persecution’ in Defamation Case as He Appears in Federal Court After Missing Deadline To Surrender Assets

Judge orders former mayor to turn over 1980 Mercedes, as Giuliani laments he has been ‘treated rudely.’

Mayor Giuliani said a civil case to take his most prized assets was like “a political persecution” before entering federal court at New York City courthouse Thursday to explain to a judge why he hasn’t surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment.

Judge Lewis Liman ordered Mr. Giuliani to report to court after lawyers for the two former Georgia election staffers who were awarded the huge judgment visited Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week only to discover it had been cleared out weeks earlier.

The judge had set an October 29 deadline for the longtime ally of President Trump to surrender many of his possessions to lawyers for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

The possessions include his $5 million Upper East Side apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall, a shirt signed by New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio, dozens of luxury watches, and other valuables.

When Mr. Giuliani arrived at Manhattan federal court, he told reporters that he has not stood in the way of the court’s orders.

“Every bit of property that they want is available, if they are entitled to it,” he said. “Now, the law says they’re not entitled to a lot of them. For example, they want my grandfather’s watch, which is 150 years old. That’s a bit of an heirloom. Usually you don’t get those unless you’re involved in a political persecution. In fact, having me here today is like a political persecution.”

During the court proceeding, which lasted over an hour, a lawyer for Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss and a lawyer for Mr. Giuliani disputed whether the former mayor has done all he can to turn over assets.

Judge Liman ordered Mr. Giuliani to hand over the Mercedes by Monday.

Judge Liman originally scheduled a phone conference about the situation, but he changed it to a hearing in Manhattan federal court that Mr. Giuliani was required to attend after learning about the visit to the former mayor’s apartment.

An attorney for the election staffers, Aaron Nathan, wrote in a letter to Liman that the residence was already “substantially empty” when representatives for his clients visited with a moving company official to assess the transportation and storage needs for the property Mr. Giuliani was ordered to surrender.

He said the group was told most of the apartment’s contents, including art, sports memorabilia and other valuables, had been moved out about four weeks prior and that some of it had been placed in storage on Long Island.

At the hearing, Mr. Nathan complained that efforts to get assets were met by “delay and then evasion.”

Mr. Giuliani spoke directly to the judge at one point, saying he’d been “treated rudely” by those trying to take control of his assets.

They have so far argued unsuccessfully that Mr. Giuliani should not be forced to turn over his belongings while he appeals the judgment.

Judge Liman also denied a request from Mr. Giuliani’s legal team to postpone Thursday’s court appearance to next week or hold it by phone, as originally planned.

A spokesman for Mr. Giuliani, meanwhile, dismissed the legal wrangling as intimidation tactics.

“Opposing counsel, acting either negligently or deliberately in a deceptive manner, are simply attempting to further bully and intimidate Mayor Giuliani until he is rendered penniless and homeless,” Ted Goodman said earlier this week.

Mr. Giuliani was found liable for defamation for falsely accusing Freeman and Moss of ballot fraud as he pushed Trump’s election fraud claims during the 2020 campaign.

The women said they faced death threats after Mr. Giuliani accused the two of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times, and tampering with voting machines.

