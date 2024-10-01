The Global Economy Depends on One Small Town in North Carolina — and, Because of Helene, No One Can Reach It Now

The tiny town is the only place on the planet with the high-quality quartz essential to semiconductor production.

As Hurricane Helene ripped a path of devastation through portions of western North Carolina, the storm cut off numerous towns in the area as flooding crippled roads, bridges, and communication with the outside world. The storm’s impact on one tiny town there, Spruce Pine, has the potential to reverberate far beyond the Appalachian mountains.

Spruce Pine, with a population of around 2,200, received more than 2 feet of rain between Tuesday and Saturday. Several users on social media have shared pictures showing buildings washed away and destroyed roads and bridges in town, making travel virtually impossible in the wake of the storm. As of Monday morning, the State Department of Transportation said there were “hundreds” of road issues around Spruce Pine, and travel in the western part of the state should be “for emergencies only.”

The devastation at the small town could have a global impact as it is the only known source of the purest natural quartz in the world, a key mineral used in producing semiconductors and solar panels.

Writing in his book “The World in a Grain,” published in 2018, Vince Beiser explains that the mineral at Spruce Pine is “the source of the purest natural quartz — a species of pristine sand — ever found on Earth.”

The quartz found in this part of North Carolina is used in crucibles to melt down polysilicon to make the base of semiconductors. Spruce Pine quartz is key to the process because it can withstand the heat needed to melt the polysilicon and has a molecular structure that will not adversely react with it.

Other parts of the world, such as Russia and Brazil, have high-quality quartz, but not as pure as that found at Spruce Pine and the town is believed to have the largest supply in the world of the crucial mineral.

The reliance on quartz has sparked warnings about what could happen if production is disrupted. In March 2024, a professor at The Wharton School studying artificial intelligence, Ethan Mollick, posted on X that the “modern economy rests on a single road” at Spruce Pine that leads to the quartz mines.

WCNC at Charlotte also reported on the dependence on Spruce Pine, noting in March, “Experts believe if these mines stopped operating, it would lead to a ‘catastrophic disruption’ in the world economy that could set the entire globe back decades.”

Helene would not be the first time even a relatively minor disruption of quartz from Spruce Pine sent jitters through the global economy. Mr. Beiser noted in his book that in 2008 a fire in “one of the main quartz facilities in Spruce Pine for a time all-but shut off the supply of high‑purity quartz to the world market, sending shivers through the industry.”

Amid questions about the potential impact on the production of the mineral, the Quartz Corp, one of the two mining companies in the town, told the Verge it was “far too early to comment on the impact to high purity quartz production.”

Ed Conway, author of “Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization,” told NPR it is likely that companies have a stockpile of the crucibles to help ensure that a short-term disruption in supply of the quartz would not lead to production delays.

The outlet reported the mining facilities did not appear to be severely damaged, according to pictures it reviewed. However, the rail line, which was the mining companies’ primary method for transporting the quartz, was severely damaged.

A solar expert, Johannes Bernreuter, told NPR that if there is a disruption in the supply of the ultra-pure quartz for “more than a few weeks,” it could lead to a “serious problem.”