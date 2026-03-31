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The New York Sun
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‘God Squad’ Grants Endangered Species Act Exemption for Gulf Oil Drilling

Environmental groups plan to sue to block the action they claim could doom a rare whale species to extinction.

An oil tanker passes at sunrise while a man fishes in Port Aransas, Texas.
An oil tanker passes at sunrise while a man fishes in Port Aransas, Texas. AP/Eric Gay
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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