GoFundMe for Suspended Ford Employee Raises Nearly $400K After He Called Trump ‘Pedophile Protector’

The employee says he has no regrets about yelling at the president.

A Ford Motor Company employee who was suspended from his position without pay on Tuesday for calling President Trump a “pedophile protector” to his face has raised nearly $400,000 on a GoFundMe page set up by friends. The employee, TJ Sabula, says he has no regrets about heckling the president.

The incident went viral on Tuesday afternoon after TMZ first reported about Mr. Sabula’s decision to yell at the president. Mr. Trump visited a Ford plant in Michigan to discuss manufacturing, and during his tour of the facility, Mr. Sabula began to yell at him. While Mr. Trump was standing on a higher level of the plant looking down at the factory floor, Mr. Sabula can be heard yelling, “pedophile protector!”

Mr. Trump heard it clearly. The president quickly pointed down at Mr. Sabula, said “f–k you,” “you’re fired,” and showed him his middle finger. The White House said the president was offering an “appropriate” response after Mr. Sabula yelled at him.

Trump pointed down at Ford worker TJ Sabula, said ‘f–k you,’ ‘you’re fired,’ and showed him his middle finger. Via X

Just hours later, Mr. Sabula had been put on leave from his position. He told the Washington Post that he had no regrets about the incident.

The GoFundMe for Mr. Sabula was set up on Tuesday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly $400,000 had been raised for the suspended employee. The money was raised in just 15 hours.

“On January 13th, 2026 TJ Sabula, a worker at the Ford Rouge Plant, voiced concerns about President Donald J Trump during the president’s visit to the plant,” the GoFundMe page, which was set up by a family friend, states. “Funds donated will support TJ and his family to cover expenses during this time of uncertainty.”

Mr. Sabula’s union, the United Auto Workers, was quick to denounce his suspension, saying Mr. Sabula had the right to heckle the president.

“He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job. The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member,” the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone — including the President of the United States,” the UAW said.

The vast majority of donations to the GoFundMe come from individuals giving five or ten dollars at a time, offering messages of support to Mr. Sabula. The largest donation was made Wednesday morning in the amount of $5,000. That donation was made anonymously.

“Andy Warhol said that everyone will be famous for 15 minutes. You have used your 15 in an amazing way!!” one donor wrote.

“Thanks for speaking for Detroit and Michiganders!” wrote another.

“We’ve got a US President with such thin skin and juvenile anger management issues he can’t even handle any kind of questioning or an ounce of criticism. His reaction shows exactly who and what he really is! A petty, unprofessional, vindictive man-baby!” one donor named Holly wrote. “And Ford just fell all over itself to kiss the ring and appease the Bully in Chief!”

“Why hasn’t Ford suspended the workers who cheered for Trump? Any expression directed at Trump, positive or negative, should be treated equally by Ford management,” another person wrote.