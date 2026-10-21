Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Congressman Ralph Norman hasn’t forgiven the fact that Trump endorsed her and his allies gave her $900,000 in contributions.
A Republican lawmaker who lost this summer’s special Senate primary to Senator Darline Graham says he refuses to campaign with her after she narrowly won thanks, in part, to President Trump’s endorsement and outside spending from Mr. Trump’s allies.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A Republican lawmaker who lost this summer’s special Senate primary to Senator Darline Graham says he refuses to campaign with her after she narrowly won thanks, in part, to President Trump’s endorsement and outside spending from Mr. Trump’s allies.
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