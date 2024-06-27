GOP Georgia Governor Who Famously Fought Trump After 2020 Election Now Says He Will Vote for Him in November

Mr. Kemp tells CNN that he plans to ‘support the ticket’ in Georgia.

Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, most famous for refusing to bow to President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, says now he plans to vote for the former president in November.

Mr. Kemp told CNN that he planned to “support the ticket” in Georgia on the eve of the first presidential debate at Atlanta on Thursday night.

Mr. Kemp also told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he cast a blank ballot in the Georgia Republican primary in March, saying “I didn’t vote for anybody. I voted. But I didn’t vote for anybody.”

He added, “I didn’t support anybody in the race” and that the race “was already over when the primary got here.”

“I always try to go vote and, you know, play a part in it, but look, at that point, it didn’t really matter,” Mr. Kemp said.

Mr. Kemp went on to say “right now I’m focused on turning the ticket out so we win.”

“Regardless of, you know, our history together, I have a vested interest in Georgia remaining in Republican hands,” Mr. Kemp said.