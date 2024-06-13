GOP Senators Promise To Block Federal Judges Who Believe Trump Prosecution Was ‘Reasonable’

Senators Vance, Lee, Hagerty, Marshall, Tuberville, and Schmitt are promising to bring approval of Biden’s judicial nominations to a crawl.

Six Senate Republicans are promising to block the appointment of any federal judge who has “suggested the Trump prosecutions were reasonable” as part of the GOP’s efforts to portray the prosecution of President Trump for his crimes as illegitimate.

In late May, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his paying a porn actress hush money during his 2016 campaign.

Now, six Republicans are working to block the staffing of federal courts in the name of undermining the prosecution of Trump, including Senators Vance, Lee, Hagerty, Marshall, Tuberville, and Schmitt.

A letter signed by the senators and released Thursday says that “we will not allow the fast tracking of any Biden” nominated judges or attorneys, and that they will block any nominee who has suggested that prosecution Trump was “reasonable.”

During the Trump administration, Senator McConnell would fast track nominees to allow multiple nominees to be confirmed on a single day, at one point cutting a deal with Senator Schumer to push through 15 judges in two days.

In the Senate, however, a single senator can block a nomination or legislation regardless of whether the other 99 senators want to move forward. Mr. Tuberville, for instance, singularly blocked military appointments for months last year to protest the Pentagon’s abortion policies.

Republicans have changed Senate rules in the past to prevent senators from blocking the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. However, Democrats have expressed reluctance about changing Senate rules to push through nominations.

The senators went on to state that their obstruction of appointments will go through election day “when the American people will have the opportunity to decisively reject attempts to settle political disputes through the legal system.”

Republicans have previously used a similar justification to block the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court for more than a year, though they subsequently pushed through the nomination of Justice Barrett in the final days before the 2020 election.

Though the senators are blocking federal judges, Trump’s conviction came in a state court in New York. He is facing federal charges elsewhere, however.

Trump has increasingly focused his campaign messaging on the theme of “revenge” since his conviction, telling Dr. Phil “when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them.”

“Well, revenge does take time, I will say that,” Mr. Trump said. “And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil, I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.”