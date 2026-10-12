Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Democrats accuse the nonagenarian’s pursuit of the special prosecutor a ‘stain’ on the Senate.
Senator Charles Grassley, 93, has filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for reelection in 2028, raising the possibility that the man who is third in line for the presidency could serve past his 101st birthday.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator Charles Grassley, 93, has filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for reelection in 2028, raising the possibility that the man who is third in line for the presidency could serve past his 101st birthday.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime