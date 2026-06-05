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Greed Has Ruined the World Cup: Why This Son of the Doyen of Soccer Writers Won’t Be Watching Any Matches

I used to religously watch each game of the World Cup but outrageous ticket prices and virtue-signalling have tarnished the tournament.

President Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, looks on at the White House on August 22, 2025.
President Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, looks on at the White House on August 22, 2025. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

MARK GLANVILLE

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