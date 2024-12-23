Greenland’s Prime Minister Shoots Down Trump’s Dream of Buying the Frigid Island Territory

President Trump is not giving up his years-long idea of buying the strategically important island.

Greenland will never become a part of America despite President-elect Trump’s years-long interest in acquiring it from Denmark, according to the island’s prime minister, Mute Egede.

In a written comment, first reported by Reuters, Mr. Egede wrote, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

On Sunday, Trump shared his pick to be the ambassador to Denmark, Ken Howery.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Greenland, which is largely covered by ice, has a population of 57,000, hosts a large American airbase, and is vital for America’s ballistic missile early-warning systems. Besides the strategic military value, the island also has gold, silver, copper, and uranium deposits. It is also believed to have significant oil and gas reserves.

Trump discussed the idea of buying Greenland during his first term. In 2019, he told reporters the idea is “something we’ve talked about” as a “large real estate deal.”

“Strategically, it’s interesting, and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit,” he added. “They’re losing a tremendous amount of money, so we’ll see what happens.”

However, officials in Denmark have previously shot down the idea. The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said in 2019, “Greenland is not for sale.”

At the time, Trump cited Ms. Frederiksen’s comments as the reason for postponing a trip to Denmark, writing in a tweet, “Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.”

While Trump’s proposals have been swiftly rejected, he is not the first president to suggest the idea. In 1867, America considered buying Greenland. President Truman also proposed buying the island for $100 million in 1946. However, Danish officials rejected the idea.