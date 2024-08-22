Group To Host ‘J6 Awards Gala’ at Bedminster, Advertising Trump as Speaker

Tickets for the event start at $1,500 and go up to $50,000. The premium ‘VIP Platinum’ ticket pays for a ‘table of 12’ and a photo opportunity with ‘J6ers.’

A pro-Trump group is set to hold a “J6 Awards Gala” at the Trump National Golf Course at Bedminster in early September, and is advertising President Trump and Mayor Guliani as speakers.

A self-described “America-first” and “pro-freedom” organization, The America Project, is advertising the “J6 Awards Gala,” for September 5 in New Jersey. The organization was founded in 2021 by Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn.

The group is advertising guest speakers including Trump, Mr. Guliani, and influencer and conservative health care reviewer Anthony Raimondi, though it’s not clear whether Trump or any of the other speakers will actually be in attendance.

A promotional video for the ceremony features Trump saying “they ought to release the J6 hostages. They’ve suffered enough.”

A flier for the event also indicated that attendees will be entered for a chance to win a plaque commemorating “Justice for All,” a musical performance by Trump and the “J6 Prison Choir.”

“Justice for All” is a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” recorded by those convicted for crimes committed at the Capitol on January 6 cut with clips of Trump reading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Tickets for the event start at $1,500 and go up to $50,000. The premium “VIP Platinum” ticket pays for a “table of 12” and a photo opportunity with “J6ers.”

The event will be “sponsoring” the Stand in the Gap foundation, which is a non-profit dedicated to the “unwavering support to January 6th defendants and their families during their time of incarceration.”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.