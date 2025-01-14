The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Hamas Accepts Draft Agreement for Gaza Ceasefire, Release of Hostages, Officials Say

An Israeli official says progress has been made, but details are being finalized. Any plan would need to be submitted to the Israeli Cabinet for final approval.

AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
Protesters at Tel Aviv calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas, January 13, 2025. AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAIRO — Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, two officials involved in the talks said Tuesday. Mediator Qatar said the negotiations were at the “closest point” yet to sealing a deal.

An Israeli official said progress has been made, but the details are being finalized. The plan would need to be submitted to the Israeli Cabinet for final approval.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.

America, Egypt, and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end the 15-month war and secure the release dozens of hostages captured in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack that triggered it. Some 100 Israelis are still captive inside Gaza, and the military believes at least a third them are dead.

Officials have expressed mounting optimism that they can conclude an agreement ahead of the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Trump, whose Mideast envoy has joined the negotiations.

A Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, said at a weekly briefing Tuesday that the ongoing negotiations are positive and productive, while declining to get into the details of the sensitive talks.

“Today, we are at the closest point ever to having a deal,” he said.

Hamas, meanwhile, said in a statement that the ongoing negotiations had reached their “final stage.”

A three-phase agreement

The three-phase agreement — based on a framework laid out by President Biden and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council — would begin with the gradual release of 33 hostages over a six-week period, including women, children, older adults and wounded civilians in exchange for potentially hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel.

Among the 33 would be five female Israeli soldiers, each of whom would be released in exchange for 50 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 convicted militants who are serving life sentences. By the end of the first phase, all civilian captives — living or dead — will have been released.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use