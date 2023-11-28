Hamas and Israel Swap More Hostages for Prisoners on Fifth Day of Cease-Fire

The truce is due to end after one more exchange Wednesday night.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday as international mediators in Qatar worked to extend the truce.

In the latest swap since the cease-fire began Friday, Israel said 10 of its citizens and two Thai nationals were freed by Hamas and had been returned to Israel. Soon after, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners. The truce is due to end after one more exchange Wednesday night.

For the first time, Israel and Hamas blamed each other for an exchange of fire in northern Gaza. There was no immediate indication it would endanger the truce, which has enabled supplies to flow into Gaza.

The CIA director, William Burns, and the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, were in Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, to discuss extending the cease-fire and releasing more hostages, a diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

Secretary Blinken was set to visit the region this week, also with an eye to extending the truce. Israel has vowed to resume the war with “full force” to destroy Hamas once it’s clear that no more hostages will be freed under the deal.

The Biden administration told Israel it must avoid “significant further displacement” of and mass casualties among Palestinian Arab civilians if it resumes its offensive, according to American officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Hamas and other aligned groups still hold about 160 hostages out of 240 seized in their October 7 terrorist attack into southern Israel that ignited the war.

Israel has said it is willing to extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages that Hamas releases, according to the deal brokered by the Qatar, Egypt and America. Hamas is expected to make much higher demands for the release of captive Israeli soldiers.

Israel has vowed to end Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and crush its military capabilities. That would likely require expanding its ground offensive to the south of Gaza, where most of the territory’s population of 2.3 million is now crowded.

It’s unclear where they would go if Israel does so as Egypt has refused to accept refugees and Israel has closed its border.

The latest group of Israeli hostages freed from Gaza — nine women and a 17-year-old — was flown to hospitals in Israel, the Israeli military said.

The hostages were handed over on a street crowded with cheering people, Associated Press video showed. The 17-year-old girl could be seen walking alongside Hamas militants to a waiting Red Cross Jeep with her small, white-haired dog named Bella.

Tuesday’s hostage release brought to 60 the number of Israelis freed during the truce. An additional 21 hostages — 19 Thais, one Filipino and one Russian-Israeli — have been released in separate negotiations since the truce began.

Before the truce, Hamas released four Israeli hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two other hostages were found dead in Gaza.

The latest swap brought to 180 the number of Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli prisons.