Hamas Leaders Plan To Flee to Iraq from Qatar as Pressure To Accept Ceasefire Deal Mounts: Report

Iran, which maintains de facto control over Iraq despite the American presence there, has reportedly ensured the safety of Hamas’ leaders should they relocate.

The exiled leadership of Hamas plans to flee Qatar to seek safety in Iraq as pressure mounts on key figures to accept the proposed ceasefire deal first outlined by President Biden that would allow for the release of hostages and a cessation of hostilities.

Iraqi leaders approved the relocation of Hamas leadership to Baghdad last month, according to a United Arab Emirates newspaper, the National.

Protection for Hamas’s leaders, including the leader of the group at Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, would be the responsibility of Iran’s security services, the paper reported. The leader of Hamas’s political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, made the decision to move the group’s leadership in coordination with the Iraqi and Iranian governments.

The source who confirmed the discussions is reportedly a member of Iraq’s parliament.

“There is no consensus among Iraqi political groups on Hamas’s move to Baghdad,” the lawmaker said. “Some, especially the Kurds and some Sunnis, fear it will deepen differences with the United States. But despite the lack of consensus, the government’s decision to host Hamas will not be reversed.”

A senior Hamas official, Mohammed Al Hafy, has already opened an office at Baghdad, where the terrorists will take shelter.

The group’s leaders have been holed up at Doha as ceasefire negotiations moderated by America, Egypt, and Qatar, take place. A temporary ceasefire lasting a matter of days in November 2023 resulted in a cessation of hostilities and the return of some hostages to Israel from Gaza. Palestinian Arab criminals were also released from Israeli prisons.

Mr. Biden’s proposal for a new ceasefire was approved by the United Nations security council, but received little support from the Israeli government and was rejected by Hamas. The terror group said they would only accept a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of military forces from Gaza.

The breakdown of the negotiations led to the resignations of two political opponents of Prime Minister Netanyahu from his wartime cabinet.

On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu said he would not agree to any deal that permanently ends the Gaza war. “We are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas. I’m not willing to give up on that,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a broadcast interview with Channel 14.