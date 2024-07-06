Hamas Reportedly Relents on a Ceasefire Deal, Dropping Key Demand That Israel Commit Up Front To End War

Hamas yields on a central demand, surfacing the possibility that a deal could soon be reached.

Hamas has given its initial approval of an American-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel commit up front to a complete end to the war, a Hamas official and an Egyptian official said Saturday.

The apparent compromise by the Iran-backed terrorist group, which controlled Gaza before triggering the war with an October 7 attack on Israel, could deliver the first pause in fighting since November and set the stage for further talks on ending a devastating nine months of fighting. All sides cautioned that a deal is still not guaranteed.

Inside Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry claimed an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 16 persons and wounded at least 50 others in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Children were among the dead and wounded, the Hamas-run ministry said. Israel’s military said it struck several “terrorists” operating in the area of the school and had tried to lessen the risk to civilians.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Washington’s phased deal would start with a “full and complete” six-week cease-fire during which older, sick, and female hostages would be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners held by Israel.

During those 42 days, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza and allow the return of displaced people to their homes in northern Gaza, the officials said.

A senior Hamas official, also speaking anonymously, later told the AP that female soldiers would be among those released in the first phase. Over that period, Hamas, Israel, and mediators would negotiate the terms of the second phase that could see the release of the remaining male hostages, both civilians and soldiers, the first two officials said.

In return, Israel would free additional Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The third phase would include the return of any remaining hostages, including bodies of the dead, and the start of a yearslong reconstruction project.

Hamas still says that it wants from mediators written guarantees that Israel will continue to negotiate a permanent cease-fire deal once the first phase goes into effect, the two officials said.

The first Hamas official told the AP the group’s approval came after it received “verbal commitments and guarantees” from the mediators that the war won’t be resumed and that negotiations will continue until a permanent cease-fire is reached.

“Now we want these guarantees on paper,” that official said.

Months of on-again off-again cease-fire talks have stumbled over Hamas’ demand that any deal include a complete end to the war. Prime Minister Netanyahu has offered to pause the fighting but not end it until Israel reaches its goals of destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and returning all hostages held by the militant group.

Hamas has expressed concern that Israel will restart the war after the hostages are released. Israeli officials have said they are worried Hamas will draw out the talks and the initial cease-fire indefinitely without releasing all the hostages.

Mr. Netanyahu’s office did not respond to requests for comment, and there was no immediate comment from Washington. On Friday, Mr. Netanyahu confirmed that the Mossad spy agency’s chief had paid a lightning visit to Qatar, a key mediator, but his office said “gaps between the parties” remained.