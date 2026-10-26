Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
After losing out two years in a row, the president is harboring a grudge with the Oslo-based committee and taking it out on the host country, which he added to his list of “sh–house” nations.
President Trump is rolling up the welcome mat to immigrants from Norway, telling them that they’re not welcome during remarks that demonstrate he’s not yet over his monthslong feud with the Nobel committee that passed him over for the Peace Prize.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is rolling up the welcome mat to immigrants from Norway, telling them that they’re not welcome during remarks that demonstrate he’s not yet over his monthslong feud with the Nobel committee that passed him over for the Peace Prize.
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