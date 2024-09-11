Harris Says Foreign Leaders Laugh at Trump, Military Leaders Call Him a ‘Disgrace’

She highlighted a number of prominent national security officials have all come out against him in this election.

Vice President Harris, in her debate with President Trump, says that foreign leaders and military officials mock the former president in private, prompting Trump to hit back by highlighting his support from a foreign strongman.

Ms. Harris said that, as vice president, she has “traveled around the world” to meet with foreign leaders, many of whom “laugh” at Trump. She added that American military officials, “some of whom” worked for Trump, have called him a “disgrace.”

It is a sore spot for the former president, who has said repeatedly on the trail that the Biden–Harris administration has been a laughingstock. Earlier in the night, Ms. Harris highlighted a number of prominent national security officials — including Trump’s defense secretary, national security advisor, and joint chiefs of staff chairman — have all come out against him in this election.

When Trump was asked to respond about foreign leaders allegedly laughing at him, he shot back that he had strong support from Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban. “My friend Viktor,” as Trump called him, had said Trump was “feared” and “respected.”

“The leaders of foreign countries think they’re weak and incompetent,” Trump said of Ms. Harris and President Biden.

After being questioned about her role as the so-called “Border Tsar,” Ms. Harris pivoted to announce that she would “proudly sign” the bipartisan Senate border deal, which would give the president the authority to shut down crossings at ports of entry.

Trump shot back, saying that the crimes committed by migrants are threatening the “fabric” of America. “Crime in this country is through the roof, and we have a new form of crime in this country. It’s called ‘migrant crime,’” the former president said.

Earlier in the debate, the two started off by talking about their economic plans. Ms. Harris said Trump does not care about anyone other than his wealthy friends.

“Donald Trump has no plan for you. When you look at his economic plan, it’s just tax cuts for the richest people,” she said at their Philadelphia debate.

Ms. Harris kicked off the debate by talking about what she called the “opportunity economy,” referring to an expanded child tax credit, building new homes, and increasing capital availability for small businesses. “Trump sales tax,” referring to the former president’s proposed tariffs. That plan includes a ten percent tariff on all imported goods, and higher tariffs on Communist China.

Trump shot back, saying that Ms. Harris’s plan was just that she had “copied Biden.”

“Donald Trump left us [with] the worst unemployment since the Great Depression,” she said in response. “What we have done is clean up Donald Trump’s mess.”