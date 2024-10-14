Harris Unveils Economic Plan for Black Men as Polls Suggest ‘Dead Heat’ in Upcoming Election

Vice President Harris is rolling out a series of initiatives to help cement the Black vote in the wake of President Obama pleading with “the brothers” to show up for her on Election Day.

Outlined in a press release issued by the Harris campaign in advance of a scheduled stop at Erie, Pennsylvania, the proposal seeks to provide Black men “with the tools to achieve financial freedom, lower costs to better provide for themselves and their families, and protect their rights.”

The initiative includes the issuance of one million forgivable loans of up to $20,000 for Black entrepreneurs and others looking to start their own businesses through a partnership between the Small Business Administration and various banks and other lenders. Ms. Harris is also seeking to create programs that would expand job opportunities for Black men, including promoting apprenticeships, boosting the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, and investing in more male teachers.

According to CNN, Ms. Harris intends to promote the new agendas at upcoming events, including “Black Men Huddle Up” meetings and an Economic Freedom Talk Series.

“Donald Trump’s outreach is gold sneakers, T-shirts of mug shots and insults, and putting other communities down. The Vice President is actually speaking to what Black men can achieve under her presidency. We think that’s a stark point of contrast and one that is important to talk about,” the Harris-Walz campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, said in a statement.

The announcement follows comments made by Mr. Obama during an event at the Harris campaign’s Pittsburgh field office in response to a September poll by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People that showed that more than 25 percent of Black men younger than 50 have said their votes would be going to President Trump.

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that,” Mr. Obama said. “When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers. You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that.”

The Naacp poll found that while 63 percent of all Black voters plan to support Vice President Harris, 26 percent of men younger than 50 say they back Trump. The number was higher among Black men older than 50 who were polled.

Mr. Obama echoed his earlier sentiments to a larger audience later that day at a rally at the Fitzgerald Field House on the University of Pittsburgh campus. “I’m sorry, gentlemen, I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength. And I am here to tell you: that is not what real strength is. It never has been,” he said.

This week also sees Ms. Harris in a dead heat with Trump overall, according to a new poll from NBC News, which shows her popularity is starting to wane versus last month.

“As summer has turned to fall, any signs of momentum for Kamala Harris have stopped,” a Democratic pollster, Jeff Horwitt, who conducted this survey with a Republican pollster, Bill McInturff, said. “The race is a dead heat.”