Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
With large donations coming in at unprecedented levels, employees at colleges and universities under investigation by the Trump administration are focused on trying to turn the Senate blue.
Published:
Updated:
University personnel, stung by almost two years of Trump administration lawsuits and investigations, are donating to Democrats in key midterm races at unprecedented levels, with Harvard professors, administrators and staff leading the charge.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
University personnel, stung by almost two years of Trump administration lawsuits and investigations, are donating to Democrats in key midterm races at unprecedented levels, with Harvard professors, administrators and staff leading the charge.
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