Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Democratic congressional nominee got his wish when he was briefly detained by the IDF during an olive harvest event.
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Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander was briefly detained by the Israel Defense Forces after flying from New York to take part in an olive harvest protest at the West Bank.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander was briefly detained by the Israel Defense Forces after flying from New York to take part in an olive harvest protest at the West Bank.
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