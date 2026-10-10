New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
As confessed killer Luigi Mangione raises more than $1 million, America’s crowdfunding industry operates in a regulatory void with few guardrails and no floor.
Strangers began sending money within hours of Luigi Mangione’s arrest for gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024 — donors backing a man who would go on to face state murder charges.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Strangers began sending money within hours of Luigi Mangione’s arrest for gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024 — donors backing a man who would go on to face state murder charges.
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