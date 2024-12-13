Heartbroken Siblings of Israeli Hostages, in Meeting With the Sun, Report That Trump and Biden Are Working Together to Bring Captives Home

‘We know that the incoming administration and the Biden administration agree on very little. We understand that this is one of the things that they really agree on and are working together on.’

Three young Israelis, whose lives were rocked on October 7 when Hamas captured and dragged their younger sisters into Gaza, are now, after 14 months of tireless advocacy and anguish, more hopeful than ever for a breakthrough. Their optimism, they tell The New York Sun, is buoyed by a rare display of cross-administrative cooperation between President Biden and President Trump.

The trio, who wore T-shirts emblazoned with the images of their respective younger sisters held by Hamas, Naama Levy, 20, Karina Ariev, 20, and Romi Gonen, 24, shared their encouraging messages during a panel discussion on Friday morning. They are touring America to advocate on behalf of their loved ones — and they hope this will be their final trip.

“We know that the incoming administration and the Biden administration agree on very little,” Amit Levy, the brother of Naama Levy, who was abducted by Hamas from Nahal Oz more than 400 days ago, tells the Sun. “We understand that this is one of the things that they really agree on and are working together on.”

Mr. Levy believes that the cooperation of the two American leaders on this issue “really shows Hamas the strength of the United States and of Israel and of us standing together to bring them home.” He adds that the firm warning issued recently by Trump that there will be “all hell to pay in the Middle East” should the hostages remain in captivity by his inauguration, has “pushed Hamas even more into the corner.”

Mr. Levy, like so many other family members of hostages, has put his life on hold since October 7 to fight on behalf of his younger sister, Naama, who he describes as “the most gentle, kind, precious soul.”

Yarden Gonen, the older sister of Romi Gonen, who was shot in the arm and abducted by Hamas terrorists while fleeing the site of the Nova music festival, also commends the 45th and 46th presidents’ collaborative efforts, which she says were confirmed to her by White House advisers. Ms. Gonen only wishes that the two administrations were “more vocal” about their joint efforts “because it sends just a strong message to the world and to the terrorists” that “we are in charge and we are doing it together.”

Mr. Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, has hinted at such inter-administration collaboration, noting last weekend during a forum in California that “There is a deep conviction on the part of the incoming national security team that we are dealing with … and on our part, directed from President Biden, that it is our job, on behalf of the American people, to make sure this is a smooth transition.”

Meanwhile, recent geopolitical events in the region — including the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, both of which have further isolated Hamas — appear to have created a ripe opportunity for renewed ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations.

On Thursday, Mr. Sullivan, after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel, said that a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release is at “a point where it could get done.” Earlier in the week, Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, announced during a press conference that indirect negotiations were already underway over the release of about 100 hostages and expressed his cautious optimism over a potential deal. He reiterated, however, that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire until the hostages are returned from Gaza.

The families of hostages are encouraged by the recent developments and are hopeful that their years-long anguish may soon come to an end.

For Sasha Ariev, whose younger sister, Karina, was taken by Hamas terrorists at the Nahal Oz base along with Naama Levy, the timing of this latest round of negotiations — just before Hannukah, the Jewish holiday known as the “festival of light” that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem — feels significant.

“The first release of the hostages happened right before Hannukah, and here we are again at the same moment. It’s not by mistake, it’s not by chance,” she tells the Sun. “It’s the time that light overcomes darkness and good overcomes evil.”

“Now is the time of miracles,” Ms. Ariev tells the Sun.